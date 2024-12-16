The Indian Awaaz

Indian economy moving rapidly towards becoming formal economy: Mos Finance

Dec 16, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Union Government has said that more than 5.5 crore MSMEs have been registered on the Udyam portal. The portal is an online system, which allows Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to register themselves. Replying to supplementaries in the Lok Sabha today, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, the Indian economy is currently moving rapidly towards becoming a formal economy. He informed that 30.46 crore workers have also been registered on the e-Shram portal in the last three years. Mr Choudhary said that in 2014-15, only 15.8 crore workers were registered.

