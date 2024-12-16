PM Modi asks states to create environment for start-ups to flourish, simplify compliance to avoid harassment of citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged states to identify locations suitable for entrepreneurs in smaller cities and take initiative to facilitate them. Addressing the 4th National Conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi, Mr Modi asked the states to simplify the compliances, the lack of which often leads to the harassment of citizens. He urged the participants that states should reform the governance model to encourage citizen participation or Jan Bhagidari. Mr Modi also said that it is important to focus on reform, perform and transform, and it is also important to inform the people about the various initiatives of the government.

Talking about the Circular Economy, Prime Minister Modi appreciated that the GOBARdhan programme is now being seen as a big energy resource. He observed that this initiative converts waste into wealth while also making the aged cattle an asset rather than a liability. He directed the States to explore concepts of Viability Gap Funding for the recycling of E-waste.

In the health sector, Prime Minister urged that under the Fit India Movement, obesity should be taken as a big challenge in Bharat. He said that only a fit and healthy India can be a Viksit Bharat. He also opined that Bharat can be made TB-mukt by the end of 2025. Mr Modi added that the ASHA and Anganwadi workers can play a big role in delivering this goal.

Talking about the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme, Prime Minister Modi said that competent officers posted in these blocks and districts can bring about massive changes at the ground level.

The three-day Conference was held in Delhi from 13th to 15th December. During the conference, it was discussed that a multifaceted approach is required to harness the potential of India’s service sector, especially in smaller cities. Prime Minister Modi observed that the greater benefit of this conference was that Team India had come together for discussion with an open mind and worked together for a Viksit Bharat.