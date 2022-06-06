Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam on June 8

AMN

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to embark on a three-day visit to Vietnam from 8 June to hand over twelve high-speed guard boats constructed under India’s 100 million US Dollars Defence Line of Credit.

During his visit, Rajnath Singh will also hold bilateral talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang to further strengthen defense cooperation between the two nations.

The Defence Minister will also visit the training institutions of Vietnam at Nha Trang, including the Telecommunication University where an Army Software Park is being established with a 5 million US Dollars grant from the Government of India.