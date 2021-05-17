Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Covid-battered India
Rajnath Singh reviews Armed Forces’ efforts to tackle Cyclone Tauktae

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held a meeting to review the preparedness and assistance being provided by the Armed Forces to civil authorities to tackle the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and other senior officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh was informed that 11 Indian Navy Diving Teams have been kept on standby in case of any request from authorities of affected states. Twelve flood rescue teams and medical teams have been earmarked for immediate response and deployment. Repair and rescue teams have also been formed to undertake urgent infrastructural repairs post cyclone, if required.

Three ships – Talwar, Tarkash and Tabar are on standby with aid and relief material for immediate assistance to affected areas. Navy’s Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft on surveillance are continuously broadcasting cyclone warnings to fishermen. Mr Singh was also informed that the assets of the Indian Navy were pressed into service to rescue stranded crew of Indian flagged Tug ‘Coromondel Supporter XI’ off Karnataka coast. Another helicopter from Naval air station in Goa has been deployed to assist in the search of missing crew members of Indian flagged Tug Alliance.

Mr Singh was briefed that the Indian Air Force has deployed its aircraft to transport personnel and tonnes of load of NDRF to Ahmedabad. The Defence Minister directed the three Services to provide all possible assistance to the civil administration to deal with the emerging situation.

