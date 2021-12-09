Rajnath Singh expresses grief over demise of Gen Bipin Rawat





AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed grief over the demise of General Bipin Rawat. In a series of tweets, Mr. Singh said, he is deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. He said, General Rawat’s untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.

The Minister said, his heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. He prayed for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington. He said, General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence. He said, as the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our Armed Forces.

Indian Army express grief over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army have expressed their deepest grief and sorrow over the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, President DWWA and 11 other military personnel in an unfortunate air accident. Army in a condolence statement said, General Bipin Rawat, India’s first CDS, was a visionary who initiated far-reaching reforms in the Indian military’s higher defence organisation. He was instrumental in creating the foundation of India’s joint theatre commands and giving impetus to the increased indigenisation of military equipment, a legacy which will be carried on and strengthened by successive generations.

Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, also the former President AWWA was an epitome of grace whose presence will be missed by everyone.

The deceased 11 military personnel accompanying the CDS and President DWWA on the way to Wellington will also be equally missed by everyone. Army said, they performed their duties as per the best traditions of the Armed Forces.