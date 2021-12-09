India support democratic transition in Myanmar as a neighboring democracy: MEA
No decision on calling off farmers’ protest, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha
Olaf Scholz to be nominated as Germany’s next Chancellor by Parliament tomorrow
India successfully test fire Short Range Surface to Air Missile
Pakistan: Protest in Gwadar intensifies against fishing by illegal Chinese trawlers
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Dec 2021 01:27:02      انڈین آواز

Rajnath Singh expresses grief over demise of Gen Bipin Rawat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed grief over the demise of General Bipin Rawat. In a series of tweets, Mr. Singh said, he is deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. He said, General Rawat’s untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.

The Minister said, his heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. He prayed for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington. He said, General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence. He said, as the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our Armed Forces.

Indian Army express grief over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army have expressed their deepest grief and sorrow over the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, President DWWA and 11 other military personnel in an unfortunate air accident. Army in a condolence statement said, General Bipin Rawat, India’s first CDS, was a visionary who initiated far-reaching reforms in the Indian military’s higher defence organisation. He was instrumental in creating the foundation of India’s joint theatre commands and giving impetus to the increased indigenisation of military equipment, a legacy which will be carried on and strengthened by successive generations.

Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, also the former President AWWA was an epitome of grace whose presence will be missed by everyone.
The deceased 11 military personnel accompanying the CDS and President DWWA on the way to Wellington will also be equally missed by everyone. Army said, they performed their duties as per the best traditions of the Armed Forces.

India mourns demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

India’s top military officer, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, dies in helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India dethrone New Zealand to reclaim top spot in ICC Test Rankings

AMN India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test at Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0. India ...

US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The ...

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz