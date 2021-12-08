India’s top military officer, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, dies in helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6:30 PM. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will likely to give a statement in Parliament tomorrow on helicopter crash.

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.

India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday. Fourteen people were on board the Indian Air Force chopper when it crashed in Coonoor.

According to reports CDS Bipin Rawat was on his way to Defence Staff College in Wellington from the Indian Air Force base in Sulur near Coimbatore when the incident took place. Apart from him, his wife Madhulika Rawat, defence assistant, security commandos and an IAF pilot were on board the Mi-series chopper when it crashed.

According to All India Radio, an Indian Airforce helicopter Mi 17 V-5 carrying the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and thirteen others crashed in the forest area near Coonoor in the Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu today. Apart from the crew, CDS Bipin Rawat’s staff and family members were also on board in the chopper which crashed. The passengers include Madhulika Rawat, President of Defence Wives Welfare Association, Brig.L.S.Lidder DA to CDS, Lt.Col. Harjinder Singh SO to CDS and five PSOs. The helicopter was on its way to the Sulur Airbase.

The mishap reportedly happened due to low visibility due to foggy conditions. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari to reach the crash site. A meeting of senior Defence ministry officials was held. Defence minister Rajnath Singh briefed the Prime Minister about the crash. Mr Singh also visited the residence of the Chief of Defence Staff in New Delhi. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

WHO WAS GEN BIPIN RAWAT?

General Bipin Rawat was the first officer of the Indian armed forces to hold the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in 2019. The post was newly created as part of the government’s efforts to restructure India’s armed forces to meet present-day challenges.

General Bipin Rawat was named CDS just a day before he was to retire as the Indian Army chief, a position that he held for a full three-year term.

General Bipin Rawat was an officer from the Gorkha Regiment. He was the fourth officer from the Gorkha Regiment to became the Chief of Army Staff.