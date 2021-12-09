India mourns demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course.

President, Vice President, Prime Minister , Home Minister join the nation mourning the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. General Bipin Rawat has died in the air crash on Wednesday. Indian Air Force statement said, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said, he was shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat and his wife. He said, the nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. Mr. Kovind said, it was deeply painful for him to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. He paid tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty.

The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed his shock at the tragic death of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, his spouse, Smt. Madhulika Rawat, senior army officials and other staff personnel in an air crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Deeply shocked by the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his spouse Smt. Madhulika Rawat, senior officials of the armed forces & others in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

Conveying his deepest condolences to the members of bereaved families, the Vice President requested the audience at a function in Hyderabad today to observe two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls. Saluting the valour and sacrifice of General Rawat, Shri Naidu described his death as an irreparable loss to the nation and characterised the untimely loss of lives in the air crash as a tragedy of monumental proportions.

The Vice President observed that the people of this country will forever remain indebted to General Rawat for his leadership and vision.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, General Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier, a true patriot, who greatly contributed to modernising armed forces and security apparatus. The Prime Minister said, General Bipin Rawat’s insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. He said, as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms and brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. He said, India will never forget the exceptional service of General Bipin Rawat.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the “untimely death” of Gen Rawat is an “irreparable loss” for the Armed Forces of the country.

“Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country,” he said in a tweet.

In separate tweets, the minister said, “General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence. As the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our Armed Forces.”

“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington,” added Mr Singh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it an “unprecedented tragedy” and extended condolences to the family of Gen Rawat.

“I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief,” tweeted Mr Gandhi.

In a tweet today, Home Minister Amit Shah said, it is a very sad day for the nation as we have lost our Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat in a very tragic accident. He said, General Rawat was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion and his exemplary contributions and commitment cannot be put into words. Mr. Shah also expressed his deepest condolences on the sad demise of Madhulika Rawat and 11 other Armed Forces personnel. He said, his thoughts are with the bereaved families and may God give them the strength to bear this tragic loss.

An Indian Airforce helicopter Mi 17 V-5 carrying the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and thirteen others crashed in the forest area near Coonoor in the Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu today. Apart from the crew, CDS Bipin Rawat’s staff and family members were also on board in the chopper which crashed. The passengers include Madhulika Rawat, President of Defence Wives Welfare Association, Brig.L.S.Lidder DA to CDS, Lt.Col. Harjinder Singh SO to CDS and five PSOs. The helicopter was on its way to the Sulur Airbase. Indian Air Force has said, an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

General Bipin Rawat was an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. He was commissioned on 16th December in 1978 into the Fifth Battalion of the Eleventh Gorkha Rifles of the Infantry, the Battalion which was Commanded by his father. During his distinguished career in the Army, Bipin Rawat commanded an Infantry Battalion along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Sector, a Rashtriya Rifles Sector, an Infantry Division in the Kashmir Valley and a Corps in the North East. Bipin Rawat had also commanded a Multinational Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As an Army Commander, he commanded a theatre of operations along the Western Front and was appointed the Vice Chief of the Army Staff before assuming office of Chief of the Army Staff. The General was the Chief of the Army Staff from 31st December 2016 to 31st December 2019. As a first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat assumed the charge on 1st January 2020. He was awarded several gallantry and distinguished service awards during his service in the Army. With Naseem Naqvi, Bhupendra Singh, AIR News, New Delhi.

The mortal remains of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the others have been kept at Military Hospital Wellington in Tamil Nadu. The mortal remains will be taken to the Madras Regimental Centre at Coonoor tomorrow and then will be taken to New Delhi.