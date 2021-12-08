India support democratic transition in Myanmar as a neighboring democracy: MEA
No decision on calling off farmers’ protest, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha
Olaf Scholz to be nominated as Germany’s next Chancellor by Parliament tomorrow
India successfully test fire Short Range Surface to Air Missile
Pakistan: Protest in Gwadar intensifies against fishing by illegal Chinese trawlers
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2021 08:46:17      انڈین آواز

Rahul Gandhi submits in Lok Sabha list of farmers who died during agitation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

New Delhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday submitted in the Lok Sabha a list of farmers who died during the farm laws agitation.
Speaking during Zero Hour, Gandhi, who had also given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking compensation for the families of farmers who died during farm laws protest, said more than 700 farmers died, however, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Parliament that “he had no record of the deaths”.

“Almost 700 farmers were martyred. The Prime Minister accepted his mistake when he apologised for making anti-agriculture law. The Punjab government has given compensation to the families of those who were killed. So, what I want to say is that here are the names of all those who died in the agitation and that they should be given their due since the Prime Minister has also admitted his mistake,” Gandhi said.

He told the House that the Congress government in Punjab had paid Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families of 403 deceased farmers in the state, and provided jobs to 152 of their relatives.

In addition to the list of 403 deceased farmers from Punjab, Gandhi said he was also providing names of those from places outside Punjab, including Haryana, compiled from public records.

“The Prime Minister himself has said that he has made a mistake. He has apologised to the nation. Well, as a result of that mistake, 700 farmers have died,” he said.
Earlier too, Gandhi had slammed the Centre for claiming that there is “no record” of the farmers who had died in the protests.

The government in a reply to Parliament had said that it had not kept track of farmers who lost their lives in the agitation against the farm laws and hence the question of compensation did not arise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India dethrone New Zealand to reclaim top spot in ICC Test Rankings

AMN India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test at Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0. India ...

US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The ...

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz