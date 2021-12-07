India support democratic transition in Myanmar as a neighboring democracy: MEA
No decision on calling off farmers' protest, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmer stir on Tuesday said that no decision has been taken yet on calling off the farmers’ protest. It has demanded clarification on certain points, in the government’s proposal, including on the precondition set for withdrawal of “fake” cases against farmers.

Farmer leaders, who are members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), after a meeting also said they will meet again at 2 PM on Wednesday to decide the future course of action.

Kulwant Singh Sandhu, a prominent farmer leader, has claimed that a consensus has been arrived at and “nearly all demands” have been met.

However, the SKM said there was no consensus yet on ending the protest, which was triggered last year after the government enacted three farm laws.

“SKM confirms to have received a written draft proposal from the government of India. The proposal was constructively discussed by the farm leaders at the SKM meeting at the Singhu Border today. The morcha will seek further clarifications on a few points of the government’s proposal, and will reconvene at 2 pm tomorrow for further discussion. The SKM hopes for a positive response from the government,” the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions said in a statement following the meeting.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said the government’s proposal said that it will form a committee to look into the demand for legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and the panel will include farmer organisations outside the SKM, government officials and representatives of states. “We had objections to it … we do not want other committees who have been against our demands since the start to be part of the panel on MSP. We have demanded the government give a clarification in this regard,” Rajewal said.

“We are also against the condition set by the government that farm unions should lift the protest for the withdrawal of fake cases against farmers,” he said, adding the cases include those registered in connection with the January 26 violence.

