India successfully test fire Short Range Surface to Air Missile

Chandipur

India today successfully test fire Short Range Surface to Air Missile from integrated test range, Chandipur, Odisha. Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO said, the launch was conducted from a vertical launcher against an electronic target at a very low altitude. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments.



Today’s launch of the system was conducted to validate integrated operation of all weapon system components including the vertical launcher unit with controller and weapon control system required for future launches of the missile from Indian Naval Ships. The first trial was conducted on 22 February this year and this is confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and industry for the successful flight test. He said, this system will further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against aerial threats.