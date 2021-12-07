India support democratic transition in Myanmar as a neighboring democracy: MEA
No decision on calling off farmers’ protest, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha
Olaf Scholz to be nominated as Germany’s next Chancellor by Parliament tomorrow
India successfully test fire Short Range Surface to Air Missile
Pakistan: Protest in Gwadar intensifies against fishing by illegal Chinese trawlers
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2021 08:45:47      انڈین آواز

India successfully test fire Short Range Surface to Air Missile

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Chandipur

India today successfully test fire Short Range Surface to Air Missile from integrated test range, Chandipur, Odisha. Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO said, the launch was conducted from a vertical launcher against an electronic target at a very low altitude. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments.


Today’s launch of the system was conducted to validate integrated operation of all weapon system components including the vertical launcher unit with controller and weapon control system required for future launches of the missile from Indian Naval Ships. The first trial was conducted on 22 February this year and this is confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and industry for the successful flight test. He said, this system will further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against aerial threats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India dethrone New Zealand to reclaim top spot in ICC Test Rankings

AMN India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test at Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0. India ...

US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The ...

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz