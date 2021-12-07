India supplied COVID-19 related medical, other assistance to 150 countries: Govt

AMN

India has supplied COVID-19 related medical and other assistance to over 150 countries since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pawar said this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

She said, since the start of Vaccine Maitri Programme in January this year, India has supplied over seven crore 23 lakh doses of COVID vaccine to 94 countries and two UN entities in the form of grant and commercial export till date.

The Minister said, during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, support in the form of COVID related equipment and medicines were received from more than 50 countries.