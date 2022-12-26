Rajasthan in grip of fog & cold wave

AMN / JAIPUR

Several districts in Rajasthan are in the grip of fog and cold wave. Mount Abu remained the coldest place in the state, where the night temperature went below zero. The mercury settled near the freezing point in Karauli and Sikar and remained below five degrees Celsius at five places. It is bitterly cold in Sikar. Fatehpur Shekhawati in the sikar district recorded a minimum temperature of zero point four degree Celsius. Nagaur recorded a minimum temperature of 1.7 degree Celsius. Dense fog reduced visibility affecting road and rail traffic.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, there may be further drop in the temperature on the occasion of New Year. Due to this, the chill will increase along with the cold in the entire state. The effect of winter will continue with fog and cold wave in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Nagaur, Alwar and Bharatpur.

Dense fog and extreme cold wave is likely to continue at some places in the districts of Bikaner division and Shekhawati region during the next 24 hours. During this, frost may also occur at some places.