Rajasthan HC to pronounce verdict on Sachin Pilot, 18 rebel MLAs’ disqualification notices today

AMN

Rajasthan High Court will pronounce its decision today on the petition of sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs of Congress on disqualification notices issued to them by the Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly.

The Court had completed hearing on the issue on Tuesday and reserved its decision on the petition till today.

The assembly speaker had issued notices to these rebel MLAs on a petition for the disqualification field by Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi before him.

The hearing on the SLP filed by the Speaker is pending before the Supreme Court on this issue, though it had refused to grant a stay on the High Court’s decision which is to be pronounced today.

Although the Supreme Court’s decision will be prevailing, hence the verdict of the Rajasthan High Court will not be applicable.

The Speaker will not be able to take any decision against 19 rebel MLAs of the Congress including Mr. Pilot, who did not respond to the notices issued to them, and the status quo will remain in force.

Meanwhile, political developments are continue in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has again said that he has majority and the assembly session will be called soon.

After this, the Chief Minister has met Governor Kalraj Mishra last night.