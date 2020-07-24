Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2020 12:07:50      انڈین آواز

Rajasthan HC to pronounce verdict on Sachin Pilot, 18 rebel MLAs’ disqualification notices today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Rajasthan High Court will pronounce its decision today on the petition of sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs of Congress on disqualification notices issued to them by the Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly.

The Court had completed hearing on the issue on Tuesday and reserved its decision on the petition till today.

The assembly speaker had issued notices to these rebel MLAs on a petition for the disqualification field by Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi before him.

The hearing on the SLP filed by the Speaker is pending before the Supreme Court on this issue, though it had refused to grant a stay on the High Court’s decision which is to be pronounced today.

Although the Supreme Court’s decision will be prevailing, hence the verdict of the Rajasthan High Court will not be applicable.

The Speaker will not be able to take any decision against 19 rebel MLAs of the Congress including Mr. Pilot, who did not respond to the notices issued to them, and the status quo will remain in force.

Meanwhile, political developments are continue in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has again said that he has majority and the assembly session will be called soon.

After this, the Chief Minister has met Governor Kalraj Mishra last night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket: BCCI seeks government permission to host IPL in UAE

AMN BCCI will seek government's permission to stage this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United ...

Will make India proud in Tokyo: Hockey captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampaul

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Captain and ace midfielder Manpreet Singh has exuded confidence that Indian h ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!