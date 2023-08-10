Rajasthan: CM Gehlot launches Indira Gandhi Smart Phone Scheme

AMN / Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched the Indira Gandhi Smart Phone Scheme in a program organized in Jaipur today. Under this scheme, free smart phones with three years of data facility will be distributed to 1.3 crore women of the state. In the first phase, there is a plan to provide smartphones to 40 lakh women. More than 400 mobile distribution camps are being organized in the state.

Mr. Gehlot launched the ‘Digital Sakhi Book’ at the event. The Chief Minister said that this is the era of technology and smartphones will play an important role in women empowerment.



First phase, smartphones will be distributed to girl students studying in class 9 to class 12 in government schools, college students, single women and widows. Women heads of households who worked 100 days under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA and 50 days under Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, have also been selected in the first phase. Beneficiary women will be able to choose smartphones of their choice in the camps. Rupees 6 thousand 800 will be deposited in e-wallet through DBT for the purchase of these smart phones and SIM.