Maharashtra: Amit Shah is positive about speeding up development projects in state, says Ajit Pawar

AMN

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is positive about speeding up the development projects in the state and Amit Shah has promised full cooperation to Maharashtra from the Central Government.



Addressing a review meeting in Mumbai recently, Ajit Pawar stated that the highest priority of the government is the speedy completion of development projects in Maharashtra.

In the meeting, Mr. Pawar also reviewed the progress of important infrastructure projects in the state. He directed that the concerned officers should take action accordingly. Deputy Chief Minister Pawar has made the monitoring room operational to speed up the infrastructure projects in the state. He directed the stakeholders to remove the causes that are hindering the progress. Mr. Pawar also expressed the belief that holding such meetings every fifteen days, would help get rid of the obstacles in the development work and all the projects will be completed within the stipulated time. Mr. Pawar directed the authorities that the remaining works of Lines 1, 2 and 3 of the Pune Metro Rail Project be completed immediately.

He assured that Pune-Nashik railway work will be sped up. He further stated that the work of Pune Ring Road will not stop due to any reason. Krishi Bhawan, Education Commissionerate, Kamgar Kalyan Bhawan, Sahakar Bhawan, Registration Bhawan, Sugar Museum, Indrayani Medici, Four-wheeling of Shirur-Khed-Karjat Marga, ‘Sarathi’ Training Centre, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial at Vadhu-Tulapur, Satara, Alibaug Development works in the state including the Medical College here, GST Bhawan in Mumbai will be completed rapidly. He directed that a weekly meeting of senior officers will be held to review the progress of infrastructure projects.