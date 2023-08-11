Punjab Cabinet gives its approval to set up martyrs memorial in leading park of every district

AMN

Punjab Cabinet has given its approval to set up martyrs memorial in a leading park of every district as a mark of respect to the great freedom fighters and national heroes. An official spokesperson said that the memorial will have the names of the martyrs and freedom fighters from that respective district to inspire the coming generations for selfless service towards the country.

The spokesperson said that in a significant decision aimed at saving the precious lives of people from road fatalities, the Cabinet also gave its nod for constituting Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) in the state. This force will cover 5500 km of state and national highways.