Gujarat:10 killed & more than 10 injured in accident on Bavla-Bagodara highway

AMN

In Gujarat, at least ten people were killed and more than ten were injured in an accident on Bavla-Bagodara highway near Ahmedabad today. The incident took place when a mini truck collided with a stationary truck on the highway. The victims included three children and five women. The victim’s family who hailed from Kapadvanj of Kheda district were returning from the pilgrimage site Chotila. The injured were admitted to various nearby hospitals. Bagodara police have begun an investigation into the case.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel has also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.