J&K: District Administration Reasi hoisted National flag on World’s Highest Railway Bridge

In Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with the “Mari Maati Mera Desh” campaign, the Reasi district administration yesterday hoisted the National Flag at World’s Highest Railway Bridge in the district. the District Development Commissioner, Reasi, Babila Rakwal hoisted the tricolour on the Chenab Bridge at the height of 415 metres from the bed of River Chenab. 

Students drawn from different schools presented a scintillating show based on patriotic themes and Nationalism. Besides, people from all walks of life and different age groups thronged the venue and hailed the District Administration for organizing the Mega Cultural event to celebrate the greatness of the National Flag. 

خبرنامہ

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

