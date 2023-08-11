Nagaland’s first Naga Traditional Cuisine lab launched at Japfü Christian College, under Kohima district

AMN

Nagaland’s first Naga Traditional Cuisine lab has been launched at Japfü Christian College, under Kohima district. The Naga Traditional Cuisine lab was inaugurated by State Minister for Women Resource Development and Horticulture, Salhoutuonuo Kruse yesterday.

Ms. Kruse lauded the college for the initiative. As per the skill emphasis of National Education Policy 2020, Japfü Christian College is initiating Naga traditional cuisine skill as an enhancement course under Nagaland University, wherein the main dishes of the 15 indigenous tribes of Nagaland are studied, cooked, and analyzed for retention and transmission of Naga food cultural identity. In its 16-acre campus, the college is preserving many indigenous fruit trees as well as other seasonal fruits that are adaptable to its environment.