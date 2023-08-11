इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2023 08:46:33      انڈین آواز
Uttarakhand: MeT Department issues red alert of very heavy rains during next five days in three districts

In Uttarakhand, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning of heavy to very heavy rains during the next five days in Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri Garhwal districts. The Met Department has also issued an orange warning of heavy rains for Champawat, Nainital, and Udhamsingh Nagar for tomorrow and a red alert of heavy to very heavy rain from 12th to 14th of this month.

According to the Met Department, moderate to heavy rains may also occur in other parts of the state during this period. Meanwhile, normal life has been affected in the hilly regions due to intermittent rains during the last 48 hours. The town city Kotdwar, which is also known as the Gate of Garhwal, has been closed for vehicular traffic for the second day today due to a landslide triggered by heavy rains near Duggada. On the other hand, over 150 rural roads connecting to the villages of hilly regions have also been blocked due to landslides. Efforts are being made to open these roads.

