Rajasthan Cabinet approves formation of 19 new districts, 3 divisions in state

The Rajasthan Cabinet approved on Friday the proposal of a high-level committee to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the State. The new districts will be notified shortly. Rajasthan will now have a total of 50 districts and 10 divisional headquarters. After the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister told reporters that Ministers in charge of the new districts will formally launch on August 7. He said the formation of new districts will improve governance and bring relief to people who have to cover long distances to go to the district headquarters. Mr. Gehlot also said the tenure of the high-level committee has been extended for a period of six months so that people can send their suggestions to it.