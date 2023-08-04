इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2023 11:32:34      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rajasthan Cabinet approves formation of 19 new districts, 3 divisions in state

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Rajasthan Cabinet approved on Friday the proposal of a high-level committee to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the State. The new districts will be notified shortly. Rajasthan will now have a total of 50 districts and 10 divisional headquarters. After the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister told reporters that Ministers in charge of the new districts will formally launch on August 7. He said the formation of new districts will improve governance and bring relief to people who have to cover long distances to go to the district headquarters. Mr. Gehlot also said the tenure of the high-level committee has been extended for a period of six months so that people can send their suggestions to it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart