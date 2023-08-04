इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2023 02:23:12      انڈین آواز
Maharashtra to provide free medical treatments to people across all state-run health institutions

AMN / MUMBAI

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide free medical services and treatments to the people across all the state-run health institutions. The decision, announced by state Public Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, was unanimously approved by the state Cabinet in its meeting yesterday.

Maharashtra has 2,418 health institutions under its public health department. The decision will be applicable to primary health centres, rural hospitals, women’s hospitals, district civil hospitals, sub-district hospitals, super specialty hospitals and cancer hospitals. According to the Cabinet note, Article 21 of the Constitution gives the Right to Health and it is the responsibility of the state to ensure all medical services are made

