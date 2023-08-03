इंडियन आवाज़     03 Aug 2023 11:02:55      انڈین آواز
Haryana: Total of 93 FIRs registered, 176 people arrested; internet services suspended till 5th August

AMN/ WEB DESK

93 FIRs have been registered so far and 176 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the religious pilgrimage in Nuh in Haryana on Monday. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today, State’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, TVSN Prasad said, the attack on the cyber police station in Nuh could be a major attack on the security of the country and the State and it would be thoroughly investigated. A centre of Rapid Action Force will be set up permanently in Mewat, he added.

Mr. Prasad informed that the situation in Nuh and surrounding districts is completely under control. He appealed to the public to immediately call the police on 112 in case of any suspicion of threat. Mr. Prasad warned that those sending provocative messages through social media will be dealt with strictly and no one would be allowed to disturb the peace of the society.

Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended till Saturday in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal districts, besides Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar Subdivisions of Gurugram district.

