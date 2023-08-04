Haryana: 202 people arrested, 80 detained in connection with violence in Nuh

AMN/ WEB DESK

202 people have been arrested and 80 detained in connection with the violence in Nuh district of Haryana on Monday. So far, 102 FIRs have been registered.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said those detained are being interrogated as per the law and action is being taken. He said Deputy Commissioners of Nuh, Faridabad and Gurugram were instructed to ensure adequate security arrangements during Friday prayers in these areas.

Mr. Vij said a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Special Secretary, Home Department for monitoring and scanning of social media. He said action will be taken against the persons who post any provocative messages on social media.