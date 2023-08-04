19 people missing after landslide at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag; rescue operations underway

AMN/ WEB DESK

As many as 19 people are missing in a landslide incident in Uttarakhand, which occurred late last night near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Police and Tehsil Administration are carrying out search and rescue operation, but the continuous rain in the area is hampering the search operation.

Meanwhile, the Met department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rain at isolated places of Dehradun, Tehri, Bageshwar, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar during the next 24 hours.