इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2020 11:26:01      انڈین آواز
Raj Thackeray not to oppose CAA

Published On: By

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray today said that he will not oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act just for the sake of opposing it.

Addressing his party’s plenary meet in Mumbai this evening, Mr. Thackeray said, India cannot afford to accommodate intruders from Pakistan and Bangladesh. He said, moves like the abolition of Article 370 and bringing in CAA need to be appreciated.

The MNS chief added that India should deal strictly with refugees just like the US, Britain and other countries where passport rules are strictly followed.

Mr. Thackeray further claimed that he has information about places in Maharashtra where heads of certain communities are conspiring against the government’s move to implement CAA.

He said the information will soon be shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said MNS will also take out a pro-CAA rally at Azad Maidan and urge the government to oust illegal Bangladeshis and Pakistani Muslims living in the state.

