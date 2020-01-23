FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2020 11:25:48      انڈین آواز
Ad

India falls to 51st position in Democracy Index

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

India, the world’s biggest democracy slipped 10 places in the 2019 global ranking to 51st place in the Democracy Index. The survey published on January 22 attributes the primary cause of “the democratic regression” to “an erosion of civil liberties in the country”.

It dropped ten places to rank 51 out of 167 in the recently released 2019 Democracy Index, formulated and compiled by the research firm Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The country ranked 41 in 2018.

India’s overall democracy score also fell from 7.23, out of a possible 10, in 2018 to 6.90 in 2019. “The primary cause of the democratic regression was an erosion of civil liberties in the country,” the EIU report said.

The Democracy Index is an annual comprehensive list that compares the political systems of 165 countries and two territories. The democracy score is based on five parameters: electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture and civil liberties.

The report noted the revocation of Article 370 in August last year, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Ahead of the move, it said, the government “deployed a large number of troops in J&K, imposed various other security measures and placed local leaders under house arrest, including those with pro-India credentials”.

“The government also restricted internet access in the state,” the report said.

The EIU also mentioned India’s newly amended citizenship law and said it “has enraged the Muslim population, stoked communal tensions and generated large protests in major cities”.

In this index, India scored the highest in the ‘electoral process and pluralism’ category with 8.67 points. However, it scored below 7 in the other four categories — ‘functioning of
government’, ‘political participation’, ‘political culture’ and ‘civil liberties’. Countries such as the US, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Taiwan, Chile, South Africa, Israel and Botswana ranked higher than India on the index. Indonesia, Hong Kong, Pakistan and Russia were behind India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

RFI lifts Dattu Bhokanal’s ban after IOA’s intervention

Indian Rower Dattu Bhokanal's two-year suspension on charges of tanking a race during the 2018 Asian Games was ...

Ashu to lead Delhi U-17 in Junior National Football Championship

HSB/ New Delhi Striker Ashu will lead the 20 -member Delhi U-17 boys team in the Hero Junior National Football ...

World Archery lifts suspension on India enabling Indian archers to represent country

The World Archery today conditionally lifted the suspension on India, less than a week after the embattled nat ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!