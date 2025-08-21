Railways to run 12k special trains during festival season to clear crowd

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

Indian Railways has decided to operate more than 12 thousand special trains for the convenience of passengers during Diwali and Chhath festivals. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi today, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced that passengers undertaking onward journeys between 13th to 26th October and return journeys between 17th November to 1st December will be offered a 20 per cent discount on return tickets.

He said this initiative will be implemented during this festive season and will benefit a large number of people. Mr. Vaishnaw said that the decision was taken after discussions with Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, Union Minister Lalan Singh, and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha. The Minister informed that four new Amrit Bharat Express trains will be introduced from Gaya to Delhi, Saharsa to Amritsar, Chhapra to Delhi, and Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad. He said a new circuit train, covering important sites related to Lord Buddha will also be launched.

Meanwhile, Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips. Ministry of Railways said in a statement that Central Railway will operate the highest number of 296 services, addressing the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Western Railway will operate 56 Ganpati Special trips, Konkan Railway six trips, and South Western Railway 22 trips.

Ganpati Puja will be celebrated from 27th August to 6th September. To meet the anticipated festive rush, Ganpati Special trains have been running from 11th August, with services being progressively increased as the festival approaches.