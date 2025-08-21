WB govt suspends four officials for irregularities in voter list 

The West Bengal government has taken disciplinary action against five accused officials for irregularities in the voter list. Four officials, including two WBCS officers, have been suspended. In addition to suspending a contractual Data Entry Operator, an FIR has also been lodged against him, according to administrative sources at the state secretariat Nabanna. This disciplinary action was taken against them on the orders of the Election Commission. However, FIRs have not been lodged against all the officials as per the orders of the Commission. It may be mentioned that the state Chief Secretary Manoj Panth met the full bench of the Commission in Delhi recently and promised to implement disciplinary action against those officials by today.

Post navigation