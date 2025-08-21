Supreme Court refuses to hear plea challenging notification on stray dogs

The Supreme Court today refused urgent listing of a plea challenging a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi about mass capture and sheltering of stray dogs. A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi declined to accord an urgent hearing after a lawyer mentioned that an application had been filed in this regard.

The application submitted that MCD issued the notification despite orders having been reserved by the apex court on August 14. Earlier on the 11th of August, an Order issued by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had directed municipal authorities to begin capturing stray dogs from across Delhi and to create shelters with a capacity for at least 5,000 animals within eight weeks.