PM Modi wishes Naveen Patnaik speedy recovery, invites him to Delhi

Aug 21, 2025

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday and enquired about his health, the party said in a statement.

According to the BJD, the Prime Minister also invited Patnaik to visit Delhi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik today. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. PM Modi also suggested that Naveen Patnaik rest for some time and come to Delhi soon to meet him,” the party said.

Patnaik was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening due to dehydration.

On Monday, the former Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the hospital staff and doctors for their care. “The staff and doctors are taking wonderful care of me. Thank you for your kind wishes. If you want to come and see me, you are more than welcome to come to Naveen Niwas,” he said.

BJD vice president Debi Prasad Mishra later said that Patnaik’s condition has improved. “Late at night, things improved, and you saw the conversation with the doctors. This morning, he is feeling better, and we are all happy that he is recovering fast,” Mishra said.

Several Odisha ministers and members of the state Congress also visited the hospital earlier to meet the BJD chief and wish him a speedy recovery.

