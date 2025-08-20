Parliament passes Bill to establish IIM at Guwahati in Assam

Parliament has passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with the Rajya Sabha approving it today. Moving the Bill, Mr Pradhan said the Bill will further amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017. He said the bill seeks to establish the Indian Institute of Management at Guwahati in Assam which is an important centre of the North-Eastern region of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the establishment of an IIM in Assam will enhance education infrastructure and draw students as well as researchers from all over India. Sharing a social media post of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the passage of The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Parliament, Mr Modi congratulated people of Assam.

Earlier, replying to the discussion on the Bill, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, Narendra Modi Government is committed to create new institutions and giving opportunities to students of the country. He said, Government has given the status of an Institute of National Importance to the Indian Institutes of Management. The Minister highlighted that in 2013 only three thousand 500 students were in IIMs and in 2024-25 there are nine thousand 800 students. Mr Pradhan accused the Congress led UPA Government of ignoring Assam during its rule. He said, Modi Government always focuses on balanced development of all regions and states.

The Minister highlighted that 21 IIMs are presently functional in the country and they have become a brand in the education sector. He said, under the provisions of the Bill, IIM Guwahati will receive a corpus fund of 555 crore rupees and the admission in this institute will start in this academic year. Mr Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the youth of the North East. He said, IIM has not only created a reputation in India but has also left its mark in the world. The Minister highlighted that in the last eleven years, nine new IIMs have been opened.

Participating in the discussion, Geeta alias Chandraprabha of BJP said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the number of medical colleges, IITs and IIMs in the country has doubled. She said that in the last 11 years, the Indian education system has reached new heights. She highlighted that due to the positive efforts of the government in the field of education, 46 higher educational institutions across the country have been included in the World University rankings this year. She said that ten years ago only nine educational institutions were included in the ranking.

Golla Baburao of YSRCP said the main objective of this bill is to give a greater autonomy to IIMs in terms of administration and academic and financial matters. He said, the bill aims to open a new IIM in Guwahati and with this the total number of IIM will be 22. Praful Patel of NCP, Dr M Thambidurai of AIADMK, Niranjan Bishi of BJD among others participated in the discussion. AIR