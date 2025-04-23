Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Railways run spl train from Katra to New Delhi tonight to evacuate stranded passengers 

Apr 23, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In view of the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the Indian Railways will run a one-way special train from Katra to New Delhi tonight to assist the stranded passengers and accommodate the extra rush. The train will originate from Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station at nine hours twenty minutes. Railways has also issued helpline numbers to facilitate the passengers. These are 0191-27470116 for Jammu Tawi Station, 01991-234876 for Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Station and 7717306616 for Udhampur Station. 

In view of the attack, four special flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai have been arranged today, with additional flights on standby for tourist evacuation as needed. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu discussed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah and is monitoring developments round the clock. 

Meanwhile, The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) is still closed for vehicular movement, as restoration work is currently underway.

