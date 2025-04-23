Punjab seals its border with Pakistan & enhances security amid Pahalgam terror attack 

AMN/ WEB DESK

Punjab has sealed its border with Pakistan, and a red alert has been sounded in the state in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Security at tourist places in the state has also been enhanced. Interacting with the media at Chandigarh after chairing a high level meeting with Police and Civil officers, today, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state is on a high vigil and an eagle eye is being kept against anti-national forces as Punjab has border with Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir. He said a perfect coordination is being ensured between Army, BSF and Punjab Police.

Condemning the terrorist attack on innocent tourists, he termed it as barbaric and an inhuman act.