Heat Wave conditions prevail in Bihar, Gaya hits 43°C

Apr 23, 2025
Kashif Akhter in Gaya

Heat wave conditions are prevailing in many parts of Bihar, including the southern region. The maximum temperature in Gaya hovered around 43 degrees Celsius yesterday, which was the highest in the state.

In Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar and nearby areas maximum temperature was recorded around 42 degrees Celsius. Similar rising trends were witnessed in North West Bihar, where the highest temperature was registered in Gopalganj. The mercury soared above 41 degrees Celsius in Gopalganj.

The Met. Department has sounded an alert for heat wave conditions for the next two days in several parts of the state.

The Disaster Management Department has asked people to remain alert because of inclement weather conditions ahead.

