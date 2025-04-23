HM Amit Shah holds high-level review meeting in Srinagar, visit Pahalgam

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Apr 23, 2025
HM Amit Shah holds high-level review meeting in Srinagar, set to visit Pahalgam attack site

AMN

Union Home Minister Mr Amit Shah held a high-level review meeting with senior officials in Srinagar after the dastardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The Home Minister is scheduled to visit the site of the terrorist attack along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today. He is also expected to interact with eyewitnesses and visit the hospitals where the injured are being treated.

Union Home Minister landed in Srinagar last night and proceeded directly to Raj Bhawan. Earlier, the Home Minister also held a meeting with the concerned officials through video conferencing over the incident. Expressing his anguish, Mr Shah asserted that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

