Bihar: IMD issues yellow alert for 31 districts as heatwave intensifies

From Kashif Akhter

As hot weather conditions continue to rise in Bihar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 31 districts of the state. In the past two days alone, daytime temperatures have spiked by as much as 10 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures crossing 42 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state.

Dehri recorded the highest temperature at 42.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Gaya, 41.8 degrees Celsius and Aurangabad, 41.7 degrees Celsius. Other districts reported similar scorching conditions. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius in Chhapra, indicating warmer nights that provide little relief from the heat.

The Meteorological Centre, Patna, has predicted a further rise in temperature this week. West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan and Saran districts will record an increase in temperature. Besides, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Samastipur, Patna, Arwal, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Nalanda, Nawada and Gaya would be worst affected. While the forecasted temperatures may range between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, humidity will worsen public comfort.

A Western Disturbance is expected to approach the Western Himalayan region from April 24, which could bring some changes in the weather patterns across Bihar. With the heatwave intensifying, the public is advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours. The Meteorological Department officials also advised people to stay hydrated and wear light clothing.