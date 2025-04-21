Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Elections: Fight begins in right earnest but the key is with OBC/Dalit voters

Apr 21, 2025

By Devsagar Singh

The Bihar assembly election slated for October/November this year has begun to make political waves with high stakes for both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have already visited the state in what obviously is their prestige fight to retain control of the state  and possibly install  a BJP  chief minister. Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi too have made their forays  while RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav  has never let his guard down.

The political landscape of Bihar remains queered with indications of further polarization of minority votes in favour of the RJD/Congress combine following upheavals in the wake of the new waqf act.  The question being asked  in certain quarters is whether it would lead to counter polarization as well.

The BJP/RSS sympathizers   may , in all likelihood, rake up the polarizing issue. But Bihar voters  have traditionally rejected a divisive agenda which leads to guessing what could be the weapon for the saffron fold.

Some observers say they are pinning their hope on the OBC/ EBC/Dalit voters who form the largest chunk. Pertinently,  RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, at a meeting in Aligarh on Saturday has given a call  for “one well, one temple” for all Hindus in order to “eliminate  deep rooted divisions within the Hindu community and foster a collective identity.”

 One may argue that such a statement by the RSS chief may be coincidental, but coming as it does on the eve of an election in a major state, it certainly acquires added significance.  BJP’s  ideological fountainhead RSS has always bailed out its political arm in times of need. The victory in state assemblies of Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi  in the recent past has been ascribed to the RSS. People in the know say RSS had distanced itself from the BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections because of an aggressive and unaccommodating party leadership less willing to pay obeisance to Nagpur. This resulted in reduced Lok Sabha numbers for the party, it is said. The situation has changed of late, according to these sources, and the RSS is now fully backing the BJP, they add.

Will Bihar’s OBC voters be swayed on a mere promise to reform the Hindu society? While it remains to be seen how this section votes, there is little doubt that both camps  will try to woo the OBC/EBC/Dalit voters.  PM Modi  remains a mascot for a  substantial section. But the jury  is still out for others.

 According to two prominent Yadav  leaders –one each from the BJP and the JDU— Lalu Yadav continues to be popular among the backwards. However, they picked holes on Tejaswi’s  ability to attract them because of his “brash ways”. They admitted, though, there was no way for a leadership change in the RJD.

 Most agree that after the passage of the new waqf act, the JDU under Nitish kumar has lost whatever Muslim voters it had. It is clear from the manner in which almost all Muslim leaders resigned from the JDU.   

The EBC (extremely backward castes) of Bihar, observers argue, have had less liking for RJD . How they vote will depend upon many factors, like the poll promises of the ruling party and their representation among candidates.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Flags Off 1,111 GPS-Equipped Water Tankers to Boost Supply

Apr 20, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP launches nationwide Waqf Sudhar Janjagaran Abhyan

Apr 20, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: 3 killed due to cloud burst in Ramban

Apr 20, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

US Vice President Vance Arrives in Jaipur, To Attend Trade Summit & Explore Heritage Sites

21 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

India, US welcome progress made in Bilateral Trade Agreement for welfare of people of two countries

21 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Urges Civil Servants to Focus on Global Challenges

21 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

March Core Sector Growth Signals Rebound in Infrastructure Activity

21 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!