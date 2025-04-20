Delhi CM Flags Off 1,111 GPS-Equipped Water Tankers to Boost Supply

Allocates ₹9,000 Crore for Water Infrastructure

Staff Reporter

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 1,111 water tankers to boost water supply in the national capital. These tankers are equipped with Global Positioning System- GPS which will allow their real-time location to be monitored on an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board Headquarters.

Speaking at the function organised at Burari area of the city on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister said that this will ensure efficient, transparent, and timely delivery of water to every corner of the city. Mrs Gupta added that the government has tried its best to ensure transparency in every work and neither there will be any leakage of water nor will there be corruption.

For strengthening Delhi’s water infrastructure, Mrs Gupta said that the government has earmarked 9,000 crore rupees for the water sector. The funds will be used for initiatives such as installing smart meters, reviving water bodies, laying new pipelines, and desilting existing drains.