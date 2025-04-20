Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP launches nationwide Waqf Sudhar Janjagaran Abhyan

Apr 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bharatiya Janata Party today launched a nationwide campaign- ‘Waqf Sudhar Janjagaran Abhyan’ to spread awareness about the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The campaign will continue till 5th of next month. Under the campaign, BJP leaders and workers will visit to Muslim communities and make them aware about the amended act.

BJP President JP Nadda had announced about this campaign in a workshop attended by party office-bearers and others from across the country at its headquarters in New Delhi on 10th of this month.

Mr. Nadda had also accused the opposition parties of misleading Muslims over the provisions of the amended law as part of its vote-bank politics.

He asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is determined to make welfare programmes of the Waqf with transparent and efficient management of its properties.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: 3 killed due to cloud burst in Ramban

Apr 20, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amarnath Yatra 2025 registration begins in J&K

Apr 20, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Two cheetahs to be released in MP’s Gandhi Sagar sanctuary today

Apr 20, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली पुलिस ने मादक पदार्थ की तस्करी करने वाले एक अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PRESS RELEASE

Rahmani30 Outshines Last Three Years with Stellar JEE Mains 2025 Results

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

देश के विदेशी मुद्रा बाजार में पिछले 4 वर्षों में मजबूत वृद्धि देखी गई: आरबीआई गवर्नर, संजय मल्होत्रा

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

द्विपक्षीय व्यापार समझौते पर बातचीत के बीच अमेरिका दौरे पर वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण 

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!