BJP launches nationwide Waqf Sudhar Janjagaran Abhyan

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bharatiya Janata Party today launched a nationwide campaign- ‘Waqf Sudhar Janjagaran Abhyan’ to spread awareness about the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The campaign will continue till 5th of next month. Under the campaign, BJP leaders and workers will visit to Muslim communities and make them aware about the amended act.

BJP President JP Nadda had announced about this campaign in a workshop attended by party office-bearers and others from across the country at its headquarters in New Delhi on 10th of this month.

Mr. Nadda had also accused the opposition parties of misleading Muslims over the provisions of the amended law as part of its vote-bank politics.

He asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is determined to make welfare programmes of the Waqf with transparent and efficient management of its properties.