J&K: 3 killed due to cloud burst in Ramban

Over 100 rescued after flash flood hits Dharam Kund village

Three people were killed in Jammu & Kashmir due to cloud burst in Seri Bagna area of Ramban district in Jammu region today. The deceased include two children and one old aged person.

About 40 residential houses were damaged in Dharam Kund village due to violent weather in the region. Over 100 people have been rescued so far.

The officials informed that a cloud burst hits this morning in Seri Bagna area. There have been heavy hailstorms, multiple landslides and gusty winds throughout last night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town.

SSP Ramban Kulbir Singh told Akashwani News Srinagar that due to continuous rainfall throughout night, the landslides and flash floods destroyed many properties in Ramban and also some vehicles along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban area.

He said the rescue operations are underway since last night as roads are also closed down due to landslides.

Meanwhile, the vehicular movement on the National Highway has been suspended in both directions due to landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones triggered by continuous heavy rainfall along the route.

Officials said multiple stretches of the highway have become unsafe for travel due to the prevailing weather conditions, leading to traffic disruption. The highway remains blocked at several key locations.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid travel on the highway until weather conditions improve and the road is cleared for safe passage.

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road, historic Mughal Road, Sinthan top road are also closed.

Ramban district administration has released emergency contact numbers for 24×7 help at District Control Room 01998-295500, 01998-266790.

Meanwhile, Union Science & Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property and expressed condolences to families whose members have lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Both the leaders have assured their complete help and support for the affected people and other relief measures in the affected areas.

In a social media post, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, he is in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner of the district.

He said, every kind of relief both financial and otherwise is being provided. He requested the affected people not to panic as we shall all together overcome this natural calamity.