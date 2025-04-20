Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Amarnath Yatra 2025 registration begins in J&K

Apr 20, 2025

AMN WEB DESK

The Labour Department has initiated the registration process for Service Providers associated with the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2025.

A helpdesk-cum-registration counter has been set up at the Office of the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Labour Sarai, Dogra Hall, Jammu, to facilitate the registration process.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Jammu, Rupali Jasrotia, has urged all ponywallas, palkiwallas, pithus and hawkers intending to take part in the upcoming yatra to get their registration completed at the earliest. Registration can be done free of charge, upon identity verification.

This move aims to ensure a seamless and well-coordinated pilgrimage experience for all stakeholders.

The department has emphasised timely registration to avoid any inconvenience and to support smooth operational planning for the annual yatra.

