Rahul Navin appointed director of Enforcement Directorate

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Rahul Navin has been appointed as the interim director of probe agency Enforcement Directorate ED till the appointment of a regular Director. He is replacing Sanjay Kumar Mishra as his tenure ends today.

“The President is pleased to order the cessation of tenure of Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRS(IT:1984) as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate on 15.09.2023 and placing Shri Rahul Navin, IRS(IT: 1993), Special Director, Enforcement Directorate as in-charge Director, Enforcement Directorate till appointnment of a regular Director or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” reads the official order.

In addition to his role as Special Director, he also serves as the Chief Vigilance Officer of the ED headquarters.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra was initially appointed as the ED director for a two-year tenure ending in November 2020. Later, he was granted a one-year extension, which was challenged in the top court