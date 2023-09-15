One more Nipah-positive case confirmed in Kozhikode, Kerala; Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also on alert

FILE

In Kerala, one more person has turned Nipah positive in Kozhikode. The man, who was a bystander for another patient admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode is believed to have contracted the virus from the hospital. With this, the number of active Nipah-positive cases has risen to four.

In a fresh development, a Kuttiyadi native, who passed away at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on the 30th of last month has now been confirmed Nipah positive. His samples were not tested for the virus earlier. Examinations later of throat swabs taken while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital have now confirmed that he was infected by the virus. However, tests on nearly 30 health workers who were treating him, returned negative results.

As strongly suspected earlier, the Kuttiyadi native is the index case, from whom the virus spread to others. Earlier today, a four-member expert team from the National Institute of Virology, visited his house in Maruthonkara Panchayat and examined the surrounding areas. Meanwhile, authorities in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have stepped up vigil on vehicles and passengers from Kerala at border checkpoints. Passengers are being checked for high temperatures using infra-red thermometers before they are allowed to proceed further.

The health minister has directed to seek police help to trace the contacts of those who have tested positive through mobile location.

Four people in the high-risk category are in the private hospital and 17 people are under surveillance in Kozhikode medical college.

Restrictions continued in the Nipah containment zones in Kerala’s Kozhikode and Friday prayers were called off to “co-operate with the government authorities to control this disease”.

Secretary of Kuttiady Juma Masjid Mahallu Committee Zubair P said, “In the wake of the outbreak of Nipah virus in our area, the district collector and police authorities have directed us to not gather people in the mosque. Complying with the orders we have decided to close the mosque until further orders. Friday prayers will not be held today. We will co-operate with the government authorities to control this disease.”