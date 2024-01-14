इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2024 12:36:10      انڈین آواز

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ kicks off from Manipur

AMN / IMPHAL

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday began his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur’s Thoubal. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was present on the occasion.

From Manipur to Mumbai in Maharashtra, the yatra will cover around 6,700 kilometres over 67 days and pass through 110 districts of 15 states.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Wayanad Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the aim of the yatra is to listen and understand the “Mann ki Baat” of people.

“In ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ we used to travel from 6 in the morning to 7 in the night. During this journey, we listened to farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, women and youth. This is also the aim of this journey, in which we want to listen to your thoughts and understand your pain,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul said that he was suggested to start the second-leg of the yatra from West and East but he persisted with Manipur.

“We started ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in which we talked about eradicating hatred and uniting India. I wanted a journey from East to West like from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Regarding ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’, people said that this journey should start from the West, some said that the journey should start from the East. I clearly told them that the next journey could start only from Manipur,” he said.

“Modi comes to Manipur only to seek votes”

Addressing the gathering, Kharge launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slammed him for not visiting Manipur during the ethnic violence last year.

“Modi ji comes to Manipur to seek votes, but when the people here are in trouble, he is not seen here. Modi ji can visit the sea but cannot come to Manipur,” the Congress president said.

Kharge further added, “The youth of Manipur are unemployed, players are not able to train, children’s education is stopped but Modi government is not bothered at all.”

