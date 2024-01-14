First meeting of India-Maldives high level core group held in Male

AMN / WEB DESK

The first meeting of the India-Maldives high-level core group was held in Male on 14 Jan 2024, Sunday. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said that during the meeting, both sides held discussions on a wide range of issues. These includes bilateral cooperation towards identifying steps to enhance the partnership and expediting the implementation of ongoing development cooperation projects. Both sides also held discussions on finding mutually workable solutions to enable the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services (Medical evacuation transportation) to the people of Maldives. The Ministry said, it was agreed to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Core Group in India.

Maldives gives India mid-March deadline to withdraw troops: Report

The government of Maldives has asked India to withdraw it’s military personnel from Maldivian land by March 15. There are some 88 Indian military personnel in Maldives.

According to local media reports, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has formally conveyed this to India.

Addressing a press conference, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the Maldivian President’s Office said, “Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration.”