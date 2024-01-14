इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2024 12:35:28      انڈین آواز

First meeting of India-Maldives high level core group held in Male

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The first meeting of the India-Maldives high-level core group was held in Male on 14 Jan 2024, Sunday. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said that during the meeting, both sides held discussions on a wide range of issues. These includes bilateral cooperation towards identifying steps to enhance the partnership and expediting the implementation of ongoing development cooperation projects. Both sides also held discussions on finding mutually workable solutions to enable the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services (Medical evacuation transportation) to the people of Maldives. The Ministry said, it was agreed to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Core Group in India.

Maldives gives India mid-March deadline to withdraw troops: Report

The government of Maldives has asked India to withdraw it’s military personnel from Maldivian land by March 15. There are some 88 Indian military personnel in Maldives.

According to local media reports, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has formally conveyed this to India.

Addressing a press conference, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the Maldivian President’s Office said, “Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart