Milind Deora quits Congress

Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha Milind Deora today resigned from the Congress party.

The senior leader announced his decision on a social media platform, where he wrote, ‘Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in his political journey.

He added that he has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending his family’s 55-year relationship with the party. He also thanked all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years.

Milind Deora had recently expressed unhappiness over the possibility of the Mumbai South seat going to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing arrangements.