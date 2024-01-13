I.N.D.I.A group has only two agendas- parivaar bachao & property bachao: BJP

@BJP4India

BJP President J P Nadda on 13 Jan 2024, Saturday hit out at the opposition saying that the INDIA alliance has only two agendas – parivaar bachao and property bachao. Addressing the launch program of NaMo Navmatdata Abhiyan at BJP Headquarter in Delhi, Mr Nadda said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda is Viksit Bharat, youth empowerment, women empowerment, and reducing poverty.



Earlier, the opposition alliance, INDIA Coordination Committee met online this afternoon. In a social media post, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, the leaders’ Coordination Committee had a fruitful discussion on the alliance and everyone is happy that the seat-sharing talks are progressing in a positive way. Mr Kharge said, the committee also discussed joint programs in the coming days by INDIA Parties.