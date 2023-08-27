Rahul Gandhi to address European Union’s Parliament in Brussels

By A Correspondent / New Delhi

Continuing with his global out reach programme former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to leave on a three nation European tour of Belgium, France and and Norway from Sep 7 to 11.



In France former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address Indian diaspora and also intract with Press, of late his press interaction comes under scrutiny and somewhat controversial at home which gives fodder to the BJP, which we all saw during UK visit.

In his recent US tour in May were Mr Gandhi mocked Prime Minister and criticised central government policies and highlighted his hugely successful “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in which Gandhi sicon traversed across length and breadth of the country on foot covering 4000 km for four months.



Recently, European Union debated on Manipur violence and asked government to end incident of violence and protect religious minorities and passed resolution but India reacted strongly to the resolution, calling the move “unacceptable”.



Rahul Gandhi after the European tour will again start his second league of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat’ s Porbandar on October 2 to January 30, covering 3500 km touching Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and North Eastern states barring Manipur and culminate at Arunanchal Pradesh.