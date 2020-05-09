Latest News

Rahul Gandhi slams govt after 15 migrants crushed to death on track

AMN

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Narendra Modi government over the death of 15 migrant labourers who were crushed under a goods train in Mahrashtra on their journry back to their home state.

“I am shocked at the news of the death of the labourers and brothers after being run over by a goods train. We should be ashamed of the treatment being given to our nation builders. My condolences to the families of those killed and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” the Congress leader tweeted.


@RahulGandhi
मालगाड़ी से कुचले जाने से मजदूर भाई-बहनों के मारे जाने की ख़बर से स्तब्ध हूं। हमें अपने राष्ट्र निर्माणकर्ताओं के साथ किये जा रहे व्यवहार पर शर्म आनी चाहिए। मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।

His remarks came after 15 people died and one was injured after run over by a goods train between Karmad and Badnapur railway stations in Maharashtra’s Nanded division on Friday around 5.30 am.

The group of labourers has started on foot from Maharashtra’s Jalna on Thursday evening. After walking for over 36 km 14 members of the group sat on the railway track and fell asleep. The railways has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The politics over the transportation of stranded migrants has heated up in last few days. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday announced that the party will bear the cost of the rail tickets of migrant labourers who want to go back to their respective states.

